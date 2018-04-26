Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson has been drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 6 overall pick.
Nelson was an AP Second Team All-American in 2016, but this past season he emerged as the best offensive lineman in the country. The Holmdel, N.J. native was a unanimous All-American and graded out as the nation's best offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.
Nelson had three of the ten best individual games for a guard according to Pro Football Focus. No other player had more than one.
A powerful player best known for his punishing blocks, Nelson is also an athletic player that improved his technique and became a far more consistent performer as a senior. NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranked Nelson as the No. 2 overall player in the 2018 Draft.
FIT IN INDIANAPOLIS
Injuries and poor talent at guard ravaged the Colts offensive line last season. Former first round pick Ryan Kelly missed nine games last season after a standout rookie season in 2016. He is expected to return to good health this season, and left tackle Anthony Castonzo graded out by Pro Football Focus as the 10th best offensive tackle in the NFL last season.
Nelson would slide in at left guard, where he would play between Castonzo and Kelly. He would also replace Jeremy Vujnovich, who graded out by Pro Football Focus as the 77th guard in the league. He was graded out as poor last season.
Indianapolis will have to continue working on improving its right side, but the selection of Nelson gives it a chance to be much stronger up the middle and on the left side of the line.
