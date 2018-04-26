Former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson has been drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 6 overall pick.

Nelson was an AP Second Team All-American in 2016, but this past season he emerged as the best offensive lineman in the country. The Holmdel, N.J. native was a unanimous All-American and graded out as the nation's best offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

Nelson had three of the ten best individual games for a guard according to Pro Football Focus. No other player had more than one.

A powerful player best known for his punishing blocks, Nelson is also an athletic player that improved his technique and became a far more consistent performer as a senior. NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranked Nelson as the No. 2 overall player in the 2018 Draft.