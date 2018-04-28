Former Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers

St. Brown led Notre Dame in receiving each of the last two seasons. He had 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016, but his production dropped off this past season, with St. Brown hauling in just 33 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

The Anaheim, Calif. native decided to leave Notre Dame a year early instead of trying to come back and improve his game. Despite testing well at the NFL Combine, running a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, St. Brown fell to the 6th Round of the draft.

St. Brown finished his Notre Dame career with 92 catches for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"He played all three primary wide receiver positions ... and can run all of the different route combinations that you want," said ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. "He can get on his horse and run afterwards ... He can track the deep ball, he's got 33-inch arms which means this, he can go up and just take the ball off the top of a small defensive back's head."

"I think this kid's best football is ahead of him."