There was little suspense regarding the stay-or-go decisions for a trio of three-year starting Notre Dame offensive linemen. Even though the NCAA awarded all 2020 college football players a free year of eligibility, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer were still highly unlikely to return for a sixth year. The same goes for right tackle Robert Hainsey, but for a fifth season. The tackles had accepted Senior Bowl invitations before Notre Dame’s season was over. Only left guard Aaron Banks, who had a fifth-year option available prior to the NCAA’s move, offered some suspense in his plans. A three-year starter himself, he joined his teammates in the 2021 NFL Draft. All of them decided it was time to get paid to play football, which scouts and draft analysts see as the likely outcome for each.

All four Notre Dame linemen who are in the 2021 draft should be picked, analyst Matt Miller says.

Banks announced his decision shortly after Notre Dame’s season ended with a Rose Bowl loss to Alabama. A starter since mid-2018, he put forth an impressive senior year in pass protection and as a run blocker. The 6-6, 330-pound Banks was a consensus All-American. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and 10 pressures all year, the only Irish offensive linemen to allow fewer than one pressure per game. “I have a Round 3 grade on him right now, but it’s an early Round 3 grade with a chance to move up,” Miller said. “It’s a decent interior offensive line class, not great. I wouldn’t be surprised if he floats up a little bit.” Eichenberg is viewed as the best prospect of the bunch and passed up a possible top-three round selection a year ago to return for a fifth season. The goal was to push his stock into the first round. That’s not the consensus now, but his 2020 tape helped him. He did not give up a sack for the second straight season. His 90.1 PFF run blocking grade ranked ninth among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles. PFF ranks him as the No. 50 overall prospect in the draft.