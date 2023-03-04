Four former Notre Dame players are participating in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: defensive end Isaiah Foskey, safety Brandon Joseph, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson.

Inside ND Sports is tracking how each of them fare in the testing portion of the combine. Foskey and Joseph already completed their testing. Mayer and Patterson are scheduled to complete their testing on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This story will be updated when they do.