 Next Two-Sport Star At Notre Dame? Four-Star Linebacker Robby Snelling Chats With Fighting Irish's Marcus Freeman
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 08:50:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Next Two-Sport Star At Notre Dame? Four-Star LB Chats With Marcus Freeman

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_
Reno (Nev.) McQueen class of 2022 outside linebacker Robby Snelling was among the first players contacted by new Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and was ecstatic about it.

Snelling, who is currently committed to Stanford to play baseball, had built a great relationship with multiple Irish coaches since he was offered last August. Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is now gone, but Freeman is quickly making up for the lost time and is recruiting the two-sport star with intesity.

“I got to talk to Coach Freeman the other day for the first time; that was awesome,” Snelling said.

It meant a lot to Snelling that Freeman reached out so quickly, being that Freeman had only been on the job for Notre Dame for a matter of days.

{{ article.author_name }}