The New York Giants have selected former Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love in the Fourth Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Love was a three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, and this past season he earned consensus All-American honors after he registered 63 tackles, 16 pass break ups and an interception. Pro Football Focus graded Love as the fourth best cover player in the entire country this past fall.

During his career at Notre Dame, Love became the school's all-time leader in pass break ups (39) and passes defensed (44). Love returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns during the 2017 season.

Love becomes the highest drafted Notre Dame cornerback since KeiVarae Russell was selected in the third round in 2016 with the No. 74 selection. Prior to that the top Irish corner taken was 2001, with Brock Williams also going in the third round (No. 86).

The Westchester, Ill. native started the final 34 games of his career, which included two starts at safety against option opponents. He finished his career with 176 tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Love scored three touchdowns during his Notre Dame career, returning two interceptions for touchdowns in 2017 and a fumble this past season in a win at Virginia Tech.