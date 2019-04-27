The New Orleans Saints have selected former Notre Dame tight end Alizé Mack in the 7th Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Mack finished the 2018 season with 36 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that earned him second-team All-American honors by Sports Illustrated. His 36 catches were the eighth best single-season mark for a tight end in Notre Dame history.

The Las Vegas native finished his career with 68 catches, 716 yards and four touchdowns. He hauled in 13 passes for 190 yards as a freshman in 2015 before missing the 2016 season due to an academic suspension. He returned in 2017, catching 19 passes for 166 yards while playing alongside then senior Durham Smythe.

Mack took over the tight end position as a senior and had his most productive season, helping the Irish finish the season with a 12-1 record.

His 68 career receptions are the seventh most for a tight end at Notre Dame.

Mack continues a tradition for Notre Dame of every opponent game starter getting selected. The streak goes back to 2003. He becomes the sixth tight end of the Brian Kelly tenure to get selected in the NFL Draft, joining Kyle Rudolph (2nd Round, 2011), Tyler Eifert (1st Round, 2013), Troy Niklas (2nd Round, 2014), Ben Koyack (7th Round, 2015) and Smythe (4th Round, 2018).