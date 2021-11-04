New Notre Dame linebacker target quickly sets up Irish visit

On Wednesday night, Notre Dame landed its first linebacker commitment of the 2023 class when Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Drayk Bowen announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame staff has much more work to do at the position though, and Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge Upper Sr.’s Phil Picciotti has emerged as a notable linebacker target for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and Co. Picciotti received a scholarship offer from Freeman during a phone call Oct. 6.

“It was a surprise,” Picciotti said. “I got on the phone with Coach Freeman, and it was a short but effective conversation. He said he had been watching my film for a couple of weeks and that it’s a great place. He’s having a great time during his first year and wanted me to get on campus for a visit.” That conversation was Picciotti’s first conversation with a Notre Dame coach, so it was a surprise indeed. Also, the 6-3, 225-pounder already set up a trip to South Bend; he’ll see the Irish host Navy this weekend. “It was crazy,” Picciotti added about receiving an offer from the Irish. “I know that Notre Dame is a big-time school, and their education is really good. I’m really excited to get that offer.” Picciotti already holds a high view of Freeman, too. “He’s a guy who will shoot you straight and tell you how it is,” he said. “He sounds like a great guy to me.”