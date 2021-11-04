New Notre Dame linebacker target quickly sets up Irish visit
On Wednesday night, Notre Dame landed its first linebacker commitment of the 2023 class when Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Drayk Bowen announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
The Notre Dame staff has much more work to do at the position though, and Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge Upper Sr.’s Phil Picciotti has emerged as a notable linebacker target for defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and Co.
Picciotti received a scholarship offer from Freeman during a phone call Oct. 6.
“It was a surprise,” Picciotti said. “I got on the phone with Coach Freeman, and it was a short but effective conversation. He said he had been watching my film for a couple of weeks and that it’s a great place. He’s having a great time during his first year and wanted me to get on campus for a visit.”
That conversation was Picciotti’s first conversation with a Notre Dame coach, so it was a surprise indeed. Also, the 6-3, 225-pounder already set up a trip to South Bend; he’ll see the Irish host Navy this weekend.
“It was crazy,” Picciotti added about receiving an offer from the Irish. “I know that Notre Dame is a big-time school, and their education is really good. I’m really excited to get that offer.”
Picciotti already holds a high view of Freeman, too.
“He’s a guy who will shoot you straight and tell you how it is,” he said. “He sounds like a great guy to me.”
Rivals ranks Picciotti as the nation’s No. 12 linebacker and No. 9 player from his home state of Pennsylvania for the 2023 class.
“I play middle linebacker and tail back for my high school, and I definitely want to play linebacker in college,” he said. “I’m a downhill linebacker who will hit you right at the line. I can run sideline to sideline and drop into pass coverage. I have long arms and can run.”
It’s still early in Picciotti’s recruitment, but he has a couple items that he’s looking for in a college program.
“I want a strong education and a really good football team,” he said.
Picciotto holds scholarship offers from Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.