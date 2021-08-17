New Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Found A Voice When He Found A Home

A couple heads perked up and eyebrows raised in the crowd of reporters around him. Another pause.

“You want to talk about a resilient young man who has never complained once and has done everything this program has asked of him,” Rees continued. “That kid, whatever he needs the rest of his life, he has an ally. He’s an unbelievable young man.”

About 15 feet to Rees’ right at a table in the Irish Athletic Center, Davis had just wrapped up his own media session. He talked for about 15 minutes, oozing energy and passion – a contrast to his polite but brief Zoom press conference last October.

The newly minted team captain has found his voice, in public with reporters and in private settings with teammates. Once he started speaking, he had plenty of listeners. They voted him one of seven captains for this season, his fifth at Notre Dame. The spark that made him more vocal? He had to believe he was worth hearing.

“I had to develop the confidence in myself,” Davis said. “Moving from position to position earlier in my career, it’s like you kind of don’t know who you are in the football realm. It’s just trying to find that identity.”

Davis spent nearly four years searching for it, like a vagabond hopping trains from one spot to the next. He first thought his contributions would come as Notre Dame’s quarterback, a leadership role by default. He arrived on campus from Cedar Hill (Texas) High as the Irish’s quarterback signee in the 2017 class.