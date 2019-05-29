New DB Target Offord Talks Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is continuing to search for talented playmakers in the secondary.
The Irish currently hold zero defensive back commits this cycle and recently put an offer on the table for rising Southaven (Miss.) corner Caleb Offord, who is thrilled about his new opportunity.
