New Coach, New Faces: A Look At Notre Dame's Cornerbacks
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.
Returning players: TaRiq Bracy (Jr.), K.J. Wallace (R-Fr.), Cam Hart (R-Fr.), Isaiah Rutherford (R-Fr.)
Departed players: Troy Pride, Donte Vaughn, Shaun Crawford (moved to safety)
Incoming players: Nick McCloud (grad transfer), Ramon Henderson (Fr.), Caleb Offord (Fr.), Clarence Lewis (Fr.)
Offseason Developments: Pride was a fourth-round draft pick, while Vaughn signed as a rookie free agent. Kelly said Crawford has been working as a safety this summer. Notre Dame grabbed McCloud, a 19-game starter at N.C. State, to shore up an inexperienced and young position. The freshmen are all three-star recruits. Mike Mickens was hired as corners coach in February, replacing Todd Lyght.
In Short
With Crawford primarily as a safety, six of the eight Notre Dame corners have four years of eligibility left. The Irish are counting on McCloud to fill an important role at boundary corner and Bracy to handle a starter’s workload. It’d also be helpful if they bring more playmaking to the position.
