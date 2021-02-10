New 2023 DL Offer Stantavious Smith Loves Notre Dame
With the 2021 class finishing strong behind the signing of Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel running back Logan Diggs, recruiting attention has now completely shifted to the 2022 class, but even 2023 prospects are getting attention from the Fighting Irish staff.
Among the latest offers in the rising junior class is Albany (Ga.) Dougherty defensive tackle Stantavious Smith. The 6-4, 245-pounder has earned 13 offers so far, including Georgia and Texas A&M, and he was ecstatic about receiving an offer from Notre Dame.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “This is Notre Dame. That is the team I watched growing up. It was crazy to get the offer from them. Notre Dame is a big team, I always see them in the playoffs.”
Smith, a Georgia native, and his family would watch Notre Dame most Saturdays as he grew up. Even before receiving his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 2, Smith was watching the Irish throughout this past season and was excited to see them make the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.
“I always watch the defensive line,” Smith stated. “I love the way they are coached and how they use their hands.”
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston had been in contact with Smith for three to four weeks before extending the offer. The two would regularly FaceTime and talk about strategy and football, but other things as well.
Smith has taken a liking to Elston because he is willing to talk in-depth about other subjects, not just football. Building great relationships outside of football is something Smith values greatly and will impact his decision of which school to attend.
“Coach Elston and I talk about grades and academics,” Smith explained. “He was telling me how important it is to keep my grades up. I know that without good grades I can’t go where I want to and play football.”
Smith told BlueandGold.com that he and Elston spoke at length about Smith’s wrestling career at Dougherty and that Elston loves defensive linemen that wrestle. Wrestling and football are just half of the sports Smith participates in, though, as the Georgia standout also is involved in track and field and basketball.
Last season , Smith was impressive on the gridiron at Dougherty. He tallied 33 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Trojans in just five games.
His stats and impressive film caught the eye of the Notre Dame staff and it seems as though there is genuine interest from both sides.
“I love Notre Dame,” Smith said. “I love the program and I want to learn more about it. I am really excited for visits to open up and to go visit there. I know Notre Dame has a great fan base and awesome facilities there.”
----
