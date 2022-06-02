ND pitcher John Michael Bertrand earns third-team All-America honors
One of the most important pieces in coach Link Jarrett’s revival of the Notre Dame baseball program gained some sizable recognition for it on Thursday.
Sixth-year senior pitcher John Michael Bertrand was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty from Alpharetta, Ga., has once again been the leader of the Irish rotation in 2022. He leads the team in wins (8), innings pitched (90 1/3), strikeouts (94) and an ACC-best ERA (2.39) among qualified starters as No. 14 Notre Dame (35-14) begins NCAA Tournament play Friday (2 p.m. ET; ACC Network) against Texas Tech (37-20).
“JM cherishes all aspects of his pitching craft,” ND coach Link Jarrett said. “And he is not the only one on our staff that does quite frankly. … He carries that preparation directly into his outings.
“He earned two Notre Dame master’s degrees, and has extended his love for Notre Dame and passion for helping others into the campus and regional community. He deserves this honor, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
After being the first Irish pitcher to earn first team All-ACC honors in 2021, Bertrand was named to the first team once again following the 2022 regular season. He is the first Irish pitcher to earn back-to-back first team all-conference honors since Aaron Heilman was so honored in three straight seasons — from 1999-02 back in the Big East.
Bertrand walked on at Furman five seasons ago as a freshman and was cut after the 2017 season. He got a second chance the next year, and eventually earned a scholarship. The older brother of Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand transferred to Notre Dame after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which Furman dissolved its program.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Statesboro Regional Schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 3
Game 1: #2 Notre Dame vs. #3 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ACC Network)
Game 2: #1 Georgia Southern vs. #4 UNCG, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 6 p.m.
(if necessary)
---------------------------------------------------------------
