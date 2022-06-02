ND pitcher John Michael Bertrand earns third-team All-America honors

One of the most important pieces in coach Link Jarrett’s revival of the Notre Dame baseball program gained some sizable recognition for it on Thursday.

Sixth-year senior pitcher John Michael Bertrand was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty from Alpharetta, Ga., has once again been the leader of the Irish rotation in 2022. He leads the team in wins (8), innings pitched (90 1/3), strikeouts (94) and an ACC-best ERA (2.39) among qualified starters as No. 14 Notre Dame (35-14) begins NCAA Tournament play Friday (2 p.m. ET; ACC Network) against Texas Tech (37-20).

“JM cherishes all aspects of his pitching craft,” ND coach Link Jarrett said. “And he is not the only one on our staff that does quite frankly. … He carries that preparation directly into his outings.

“He earned two Notre Dame master’s degrees, and has extended his love for Notre Dame and passion for helping others into the campus and regional community. He deserves this honor, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”