ND men's basketball signee Markus Burton wins Indiana Mr. Basketball
For the first time since 2005, a Notre Dame men's basketball recruit is Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Markus Burton of Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn High was awarded Indiana Mr. Basketball on Wednesday night, garnering an overwhelming 171 first-place votes from media and coaches around the state. Michigan State-bound Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral was a distant second with 20.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard helped Penn to a 28-2 record, including an 11-0 mark in the Northern Indiana Conference (NIC).
Burton led the state in scoring with 30.3 points, including. a season-high 47 points for the Kingsmen against South Bend Washington on Feb. 10.
He added 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.6 steals per contest and shot 57% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line. He ended his Penn career as the No. 20 on the all-time Indiana Boys Basketball scoring list with 2,273 career points.
The three-star recruit verbally committed to the Irish last July, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from then-head coach Mike Brey. He remained in the class following Brey's resignation and the hiring of head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
In March, he expressed his enthusiasm about Shrewsberry in an exclusive to Inside ND Sports.
“I’m extremely excited for coach Shrewsberry to come down to Notre Dame to coach,” Burton said,
Burton is ranked as the No. 28 point guard and No. 131 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals. He reported 10 offers and chose the Irish over schools including Ball State, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan. He is joined by Micah's son, shooting guard Braeden Shrewsberry, as the two current Notre Dame signees in the 2023 class.
Burton joins former Irish players Chris Thomas of Indianapolis (Ind.) Pike in 2001 and Luke Zeller of Washington (Ind.) High in 2005 as Notre Dame recruits to win Indiana Mr. Basketball.
He is the first player from St. Joesph County to win the award since David Magley of South Bend (Ind.) LaSalle in 1978.
Burton will wear No. 1, the symbol for Mr. Basketball, with the Indiana Boys All-Stars when they compete against the Kentucky Boys All-Stars and the Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars in June.
