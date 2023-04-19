For the first time since 2005, a Notre Dame men's basketball recruit is Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Markus Burton of Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn High was awarded Indiana Mr. Basketball on Wednesday night, garnering an overwhelming 171 first-place votes from media and coaches around the state. Michigan State-bound Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral was a distant second with 20.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard helped Penn to a 28-2 record, including an 11-0 mark in the Northern Indiana Conference (NIC).

Burton led the state in scoring with 30.3 points, including. a season-high 47 points for the Kingsmen against South Bend Washington on Feb. 10.

He added 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.6 steals per contest and shot 57% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line. He ended his Penn career as the No. 20 on the all-time Indiana Boys Basketball scoring list with 2,273 career points.

The three-star recruit verbally committed to the Irish last July, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from then-head coach Mike Brey. He remained in the class following Brey's resignation and the hiring of head coach Micah Shrewsberry.