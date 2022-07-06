 InsideNDSports - ND, Big Ten, & SEC schools are pushing for 2024 Rivals250 DB Braydon Lee
ND, Big Ten, & SEC schools are pushing for 2024 Rivals250 DB Braydon Lee

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Only a few schools got a chance to impress Braydon Lee during visits this spring but a total of five from the SEC and Big Ten along with Notre Dame are already standing to the 2024 Rivals250 defensive back.

Lee took the time to give the latest in his recruitment to Rivals.com in the video below.

