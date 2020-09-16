The moment COVID-19 shut down athletics everywhere, college basketball had a luxury no other sport could claim. The benefit of time. The season’s usual start date was eight months away from the March 12 shuttering. The country had all that time to learn about the virus, attempt to ward it off or figure out how to co-exist with it. College football and professional leagues were tasked with getting their seasons off the ground first. Basketball could watch and learn.

College basketball games can begin on Nov. 25. (USA TODAY Sports)

The pandemic is decidedly not warded off, but other sports have managed successful returns and seasons thus far. The college basketball narrative turned from the viability of a season to how to do it as safely as possible. And Thursday, they officially set the starting line. The NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start to the season, 15 days later than its original opening date. By that date, about 75 percent of all Division I basketball institutions will have completed their fall terms. Preseason practices can begin Oct. 14, with up to 20 hours per week of activity. From Sept. 21 to Oct. 13, teams will be allowed to conduct 12 hours per week of strength training, team meetings and skill work. Those decisions are several of, well, a lot more needed to actually start playing. There are testing guidelines and gameday protocols left to make, though the availability of rapid testing makes the idea of playing a close-contact sport in an indoor space outside of a bubble seem easier to pull off. Scheduling is the next unknown. At this time last year, Notre Dame had released its full schedule. before the start date announcement, only 20 Division I men’s teams had released non-conference slates. Notre Dame was not among them, though most of its games or events were known. Matchups were never announced for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge typically held in late November.