NC State steals Notre Dame's thunder in closing seconds to avert upset

Less than an hour after a 66-63 Sweet 16 loss to North Carolina State in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional Saturday, the big picture came into focus for Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.

Forget the seven fourth-quarter turnovers the No. 5-seeded Irish had as they squandered a lead that was as large as 12 in the second half.

Forget the key steal and layup Raina Perez made with 14.8 seconds left that finally gave the No. 1-seed Wolfpack (32-3) a one-point lead.

Forget the missed wide-open 3-pointer by Maddy Westbeld with about 2 seconds left that could have been the game-winner.

Ivey made the choice to look ahead to what’s possible for this team.

“It’s really, really hard to go through this,” Ivey said. “But, we’ve gone so far. The growth, the belief, the buy-in. … It’s still going to take a long time to recover from this.”

With two freshmen (Olivia Miles 21 points, 6 assists; and Sonia Citron 8 points) and a sophomore (Westbeld 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) as the nucleus of the 24-9 Irish, Ivey has every reason to feel good about the future.

“I don’t want this loss to dictate who we are,” said Ivey, whose team was 10-10 and missed the NCAA Tournament in her first season last year. “It doesn’t. I don’t want our players to feel that this is the end of the world. Our future is really bright. I’m excited about who we are.”

“Notre Dame, man, they’re going to be good for a long while,” said Wolfpack coach Wes Moore. “They have so many young players.”