“I’m going to be working for NBC,” Brees said Monday on the Today Show. “I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football. It has been such an important part of my life.”

The network formally announced Monday that Drew Brees will serve as a game analyst for its Notre Dame football telecasts, replacing Tony Dungy . Brees, who played 20 seasons for the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, made his retirement from the NFL official Sunday.

The news solidifies a development first reported last spring by The New York Post, which said Brees had reached a deal with NBC to become part of its broadcast team when he retires. In addition to calling Notre Dame games with play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, he will be a studio analyst for Football Night In America and work the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, NBC's release said.

Brees finished his NFL career as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards, with 80,358. He also set a league record by throwing for a touchdown in 54 straight games. He is second all-time in career touchdown passes, with 571. Brees led the Saints to a win in Super Bowl XLIV and was named the game’s MVP. He played in 13 Pro Bowls.

His first game with NBC won’t be his first trip to Notre Dame Stadium. He faced the Irish three times as Purdue’s quarterback from 1998-2000, beating them in 1999. He lost both his road starts against Notre Dame.

Brees’ second game with NBC will be Notre Dame’s Sept. 18 home game against Purdue. The teams are scheduled to meet six times in the 2020s.