Owensboro (Ky.) High’s Gavin Wimsatt is one of Notre Dame’s first two scholarship offers at quarterback in the 2022 class. Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been in contact with Wimsatt since late July and spoke with each other about once or twice a week during that span. On Monday, Rees reached out to Wimsatt’s head coach, Jay Fallin, to set up a call with the 6-3, 200-pound four-star recruit. At that point, Wimsatt had his fingers crossed that it would be good news from the Irish coach.

“[Rees] told me that they usually offer two quarterbacks every year and that I was under consideration,” Wimsatt said. “I was hoping it would be an offer.” And an offer it was. Wimsatt and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steven Angeli were the recipients of the Irish’s first two scholarships at quarterback for 2022. “It’s exciting,” Wimsatt said. “It feels good to be one of the kids who they chose to be one of their scholarship offers.” Wimsatt has formed a favorable early opinion of his potential future position coach. “He’s a good guy,” Wimsatt said of Rees. “I like talking to him. He told me what Notre Dame is all about, and it sounds good. I like it. “They’re a great school, usually one of the top in the country. They’re a really good quarterback school, and the academics are great there. They have a ton of tradition.” Rivals unveiled its first class of 2022 national rankings on Tuesday, and Wimsatt was listed as the nation’s No. 50 overall prospect. He’s also the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback.