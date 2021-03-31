BlueAndGold - Nation’s No. 1 Recruit: “Notre Dame Is An Amazing Program”

Notre Dame offered nearly three dozen prospects on St. Patrick’s Day, which the Fighting Irish staff dubbed as its “Pot of Gold” recruiting day for the 2023 class. Milton (Ga.) High defensive end Lebbeus Overton was among the rising juniors who received an offer from the Irish on March 17. “It meant a lot,” Overton said following the Atlanta Under Armour camp in March. “I’ve been wanting an offer from them for the longest time, and I got it on St. Patrick’s Day. It was a blessing. “I’ve watched a lot of their games. I don’t know how to describe it; it’s just an amazing program. They have everything you need to be successful.”

The top prospect in the 2023 class has ties to the Fighting Irish football program. (Rivals.com)

Milton may sound like a familiar high school to Notre Dame fans, and it should. The Irish have a class of 2022 commitment from tight end Jack Nickel at the powerhouse Georgia program. “He’s been in my ear a lot,” Overton said. “That’s my guy; we’re close. I’m glad he’s at Notre Dame. It’s an amazing school, especially for tight ends. Ever since I got the offer, he’s been on me and trying to hype me up about it.” Nickel shows solid ability as a blocking tight end, and Overton says that their matchups usually result in a stalemate. “He can block; he’s excellent with his hands and leverage,” Overton said. “It’s pretty even.” Rivals unveiled its top 100 prospects list for the 2023 class this week, and Overton took the No. 1 spot in the entire nation. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are in pursuit of the five-star prospect. Notre Dame has a tie to the prospect with Nickel, and he has family that is from Chicago and South Bend. Overton hopes to make a trip to Notre Dame this spring or summer.