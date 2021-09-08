Nation’s No. 1 & 2 guards discuss interest in Notre Dame football

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep class of 2023 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis was lucky enough to visit a few colleges while he was a freshman in high school before the 15-month long dead period went into place due to COVID-19. He saw Boston College, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Once the dead period lifted in June, the four-star prospect hit the road for visits to Alabama, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. He loved his experiences getting out to see those programs.

The first trip he took was to Notre Dame June 6 for Irish Invasion. As the nation’s No. 29 recruit and No. 2 offensive guard who holds nearly 40 scholarship offers, Bisontis certainly didn’t need to camp at Notre Dame to prove his talents. That much is already established. He participated in the Irish camp for a different reason.