When Notre Dame baseball’s season abruptly ended in the middle of March, center fielder Spencer Myers returned to his family’s home in the Tampa, Fla. After an 11-2 start to a season that was cut short, he was desperate to get back to work. At first, he found some solace in training at Palma Ceia Little League close to his house. Myers would bring his father or meet with an old high school coach there. They would pitch and he hit in the cage, but that quickly changed when a security vehicle showed up one afternoon. “We actually got kicked out about 20 minutes in,” Myers said. “Someone said we weren’t allowed to be there. So that’s just the way it is. They’ve got to take precautions.”

Irish baseball center fielder Spencer Myers (No. 2) hit .431 and stole a nation-best 15 bases during Notre Dame’s 11-2 start. (Photo Courtesy of the Official Notre Dame Baseball Twitter Account.)

He was experiencing what so many college and professional athletes are dealing with: no place to work out. Now he is also without a summer league. Myers was committed to playing in the prestigious Cape Code League with the Wareham Gatemen, but over the weekend the entire 2020 season was canceled and now Myers will miss out on a major opportunity to develop and get in front of Major League Baseball scouts — one of many obstacles he must overcome as his career continues.

Historic Season Cut Short

After sitting out most of fall workouts due to an injury, new Notre Dame baseball head coach Link Jarrett was not sure what to expect from Myers in 2020. He was an enigma. Even after missing all that time, Myers quickly proved once the season began that he was one of the team’s most essential and productive players. He led the team in hitting with a .431 average, which tied for the 31st best average in college baseball. But where Myers truly shined in on the base paths. “I've coached a lot of exceptional players speed-wise, base running-wise, but his instincts are as good as anybody I’ve ever coached,” Jarrett said. “He has just a tremendous feel for what he’s doing.” In addition to having the highest batting average, Myers also leads the team and the nation in stolen bases per game, and he finished the season as the only Division I player to average more than one stolen base with 1.25 per contest (the next closest was Western Michigan catcher Connor Charping with 0.83 stolen bases per game). This is after Myers led the team in stolen bases in 2019 with 28, the highest total by a Fighting Irish player since A.J. Pollock (now on the Los Angeles Dodgers) also had 28 in 2008. He had a total of 15 stolen bases in 12 games, but he acknowledges some of his success was because he was able to pad his stats against non-ACC opponents early in the season. For instance, Myers had six stolen bases in a game against Presbyterian, a single-game stat that also led the nation.

No. 1️⃣ in the NCAA!!@spencermyers21 finished the season ranked first in the country in steals (1️⃣5️⃣) and steals in a game (6️⃣)!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Lc3OKvDCED — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) April 9, 2020

“That’s a skill set of mine: my speed,” Myers said. “I was just trying to take advantage of it early in the year when we were playing slightly less competitive teams to get my numbers up a little bit before ACC play because it definitely gets a lot harder ones we’re playing in conference. “That was something I was working on in the winter leading up to the season and it paid off in the first 13 games.” The good news is that Myers has shown he can be one of the best players in college baseball even without a full offseason, but it is impossible to ignore how disappointing it is that such a historic start to 2020 was cut short.

What Will 2021 Bring?