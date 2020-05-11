As a high school recruit Nick McCloud chose N.C. State over Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and UCLA. In his second recruitment, the grad transfer prospect decided to pick Notre Dame over Pittsburgh, and Virginia.

A team captain last season, McCloud was only able to play in a couple games because of a knee injury. With more than 20 starts under his belt, McCloud still had the opportunity to redshirt since he hadn’t used it as a freshman, sophomore, or junior. He took advantage of that option to preserve his final year of eligibility and decided he wanted to do so at Notre Dame.