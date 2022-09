Tyler James and Eric Hansen recapped Notre Dame's 21-10 loss to Ohio State with five headlines from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, bottom line statistics, a focus on offensive line play, players who surprised, questions answered and questions lingering from the Irish defeat. Then they answered questions from viewers, discussed Brian Kelly's LSU debut and looked ahead at Marshall.

