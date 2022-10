Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on Monday at 7 p.m. EDT for Monday Night Live on YouTube as they review Notre Dame's 41-24 victory at Syracuse. They will discuss the Irish performance, what it means for Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Clemson (8-0) and more.

Monday Night Live from Inside ND Sports will stream on YouTube every Monday evening following a Notre Dame game this season.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus