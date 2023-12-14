College kicker Mitch Jeter was high school soccer standout Mitch Jeter roughly six years ago when while “fooling around” kicking field goals for the first time ever, with a friend, he nailed a 40-yarder. What followed has been calculated and curated when it comes to his football future, including the latest chapter — verbally committing Thursday to Notre Dame as a grad transfer for his final season of eligibility. The former South Carolina standout will be in line to be ND’s third straight grad transfer place-kicker in a three-year span, following New Orleans Saints rookie Blake Grupe and current Irish kicker Spencer Shrader. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY4MzE0OTc2NiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE “The great part about having camps in the summer, if anybody does catch your eye, then you're able to see it,” Irish special teams coordinator Marty Biagi said of high school kicking prospects. “But I would say the hardest part for us is trying to go see kickers play in their element in high school. It's just really hard to grasp that. “Anybody can come and in a one day camp really perform, but you're trying to say 'OK, is this who I'm really putting my eggs in a basket for?' … You get film, and it's hard. You hate it. I was a kicker and you hate it, because 7-for-10 [on field goals] in high school, you don't know. “Was it because of the hold? There's so many little things and you're like, ‘OK, the film is good in college.’ You can see it, so [taking a transfer] definitely makes sense.” Biagi helped reform Shrader’s kicking motion at ND, and it added significant length to his field goals, though there was an adjustment period with accuracy. Shrader made just four of his first nine attempts in 2023, with a 56-yarder and a 59-yarder among his misses. But then he finished the regular season on a 10-for-11 run, including a school-record 53-yarder against Louisville later broken in the same game when he connected from 54. He’s 14-of-20 heading into the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. Jeter joins Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins, FIU wide receiver Kris Mitchell and Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark so far on Notre Dame’s incoming transfer class.