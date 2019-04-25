Notre Dame has commitments in the class of 2020 from several of its top offensive targets .

Rivals100 quarterback Drew Pyne kicked things off, and has since been joined by a trio of four-star pass catchers in tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman along with wide receiver Jordan Johnson.

Now, the Irish are looking to add another weapon in the backfield.

The running back board is loaded, and one prospect on it Notre Dame is attempting to get on campus is Trey Benson, a three-star prospect from Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph.

Benson picked up an offer from Notre Dame in late March, and is eyeing the month of June to make a visit to South Bend.

Since landing the offer, Benson has been in regular contact with offensive coordinator Chip Long.



