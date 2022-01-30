Miles hits scoring milestone as Notre Dame takes down BC

Freshman Olivia Miles scored a career-high 30 points, and 20th-ranked Notre Dame tuned up for Tuesday night’s showdown with No. 3 NC State with a 74-61 dismissal of Boston College, Sunday in an ACC women’s basketball matchup.

Miles was 12-for-19 from the field, 4-of-8 from the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line as she became just the fifth Irish freshman ever to score 30 points or more in a game. The rest of the Irish were a collective 1-of-16 from the 3-point stripe on Sunday.

The other Irish freshmen who have scored 30 or more are: Arike Ogunbowale (30 vs. Central Michigan on Nov. 11, 2016), Skylar Diggins-Smith (31 vs. Vermont on March 23, 2010), Sam Brunelle (31 vs. DePaul on Dec. 11, 2019) and Alicia Ratay (32 vs. North Carolina on Dec. 4, 1999).

Notre Dame (16-4, 7-2 ACC) reversed a 73-71 loss on the road to BC 10 days ago with strong defense against the nation’s ninth-best shooting team. The Eagles (14-7, 5-5) shot 33 percent from the field, their second-worst mark of the season, and 4-for-22 (18 percent) from 3.

The Irish led by as many as 26 points, 71-45, but got outscored 16-3 to close the game. Cameron Swartz scored 18 to lead BC.

Fellow freshman Sonia Citron added 14 points, while center Maya Dodson recorded her third double-double of the season — 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Irish remain unbeaten at home (9-0) this season.

