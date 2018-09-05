Ball State and Mike Neu face a tough task on Saturday when the team travels to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the Irish for the first time in program history.

The Cardinals began 2018 on a strong note last Thursday taking down Central Connecticut State, a Division I member of the FCS, 42-6 accumulating 652 yards of total offense and holding the Blue Devils scoreless for over 59 minutes.

This Saturday will be several steps forward in terms of competition for a Cardinals program aiming to bounce back from a 2-10 campaign in 2017 that was decimated due to injuries, including to starting quarterback Riley Neal and running back James Gilbert.

Neu has experience as a player playing in a similar environment his players will face Saturday afternoon serving as the starting quarterback in 1992 when Ball State traveled to Clemson. The Cardinals fell 24-10.

“First game of the year and they hadn’t allowed a touchdown in 15 quarters,” Neu said on a MAC teleconference earlier this week. “It was a great opportunity for us to see those guys take the bus around the other side of the stadium and smack the rock on the way down … We had everything in the world to gain and nothing to lose, so let it all hang out.”

Neu is trying to instill the belief in his team that they can take down the Irish on the road.

“I watched the game Saturday night and watched as much tape as you possibly could about the game,” Neu stated. “It is a great opportunity for our guys and program to go to a place like Notre Dame with a storied history, and they are coming off an impressive opening win over Michigan.

“I told our guys we have to get ourselves prepared and have that type of mindset. We have to be scrappy, play fundamentally sound and put together a game plan that’s going to give us the best chance to compete.

“Look what happened the other night, Appalachian State and Penn State went into overtime. We've got to go in there that we are going to fight our tails off and have the chips fall where they may. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

The Ball State offensive line averages 6-foot-4, 292.8 pounds while the three down defensive linemen — in their 3-4 scheme — go 6-foot-1, 265.7 pounds. Neu knows a lot will be on the plates of both units.

“It starts up front,” Neu said of the challenges facing Notre Dame. “When you look at their offense and defense lines, we’re dealing with some guys that are best of the best in the country. You want to make sure you give your guys on both sides of the ball an opportunity to have success. We have to be able to slow them down in terms of their pass rush because they have some size and athleticism. They are able to create pressure with really only our guys.”

On offense, limiting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush is the main goal for Neu and his defense.

“We have to be able to contain him,” Neu said. “He’s dangerous and makes a ton of plays with his feet. That’s a big point of emphasis for us. We have to limit the big plays with his feet and arm. He’s greatly improved in my opinion as a thrower. It’s a challenge you look forward to. The stage will be awesome.”

Both teams aim for a 2-0 start with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.