USA Basketball announced four new court coaches for the Men's U18 National Team training camp held May 31-June 2, and Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey was among those selected.

Joe Dooley of East Carolina, Midland University's Oliver Drake and Chuck Moore of Richard Bland College join Brey as the court coaches. It will be Brey's first USA Basketball training camp.

The camp will take place at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Colorado with the finalists of over 30 participants for the team expected to be announced during the final day.

Kansas coach Bill Self is serving as the team's head coach while Anthony Grant (Dayton) and Danny Manning (Wake Forest) will be assistants.

“It is an honor to be a part of USA Basketball, which plays such a key role in setting the worldwide standard for our sport,” Brey said per Notre Dame's press release. “I'm looking forward to working with the athletes that will be a part of the foundation for basketball in the United States over the next decade and helping out a great coaching staff that has already been assembled.

“These four coaches bring winning traditions and a wealth of experience with them along to the 2018 USA U18 training camp, and the committee is confident they will be a tremendous help to the USA coaching staff and to all of the athletes in attendance,” said Matt Painter (Purdue), chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee, per USA Basketball's release.

There are multiple Notre Dame targets expected to participate including 2019 five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Roeland Park (Kan.) Bishop Miege, Glens Falls (N.Y.) High 2019 Rivals100 guard Joe Girard III and 2020 five-star center Hunter Dickinson of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.

Of course, Brey will be unable to make recruiting pitches to the players during his time in Colorado. But, it will give them an idea of what it is like to be coached by Brey and an up-close look at his personality and style.