Mike Brey On NBA Champion Pat Connaughton: ‘A Role Model For Role Players’

To notice the value the Milwaukee Bucks place on Pat Connaughton, look at where the former Notre Dame star stood when they clinched the NBA Finals rather than his scoreless stat line. Connaughton, a reserve guard who has averaged 5.2 points per game in six NBA seasons, was one of the five Bucks players on the floor as the clock hit zero in a 105-98 Game 6 Finals win over the Phoenix Suns. He played 23 total minutes. It didn’t matter that he had scored zero points, missed all four three-pointers he attempted and turned the ball over twice in the game. He had built up enough trust to play through it and play in high-leverage moments after an impactful first five Finals games and three seasons with Milwaukee. And by snatching eight rebounds, he still found a way to help. His college coach, Mike Brey, was in the stands to watch and entirely unsurprised he made himself useful. In that game. In the playoffs. And as a pro.

Connaugton averaged 30 minutes per game in the NBA Finals while helping the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

“He’s a role model for role players,” Brey said Tuesday before his Coaches vs. Cancer golf outing. “He just wins. When he played for us and we put him in a blue shirt [in practice], the blue shirts won. Put him in a white shirt, the white shirts won. There’s an ‘it factor’ about him. "He has always been an amazing ambassador for us, but winning a championship highlighted it even more. This is a guy who has a Mendoza business degree.” All told, Connaughton averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 30 minutes played in six Finals games. He shot 44 percent on three-pointers. “Coming off the bench, we found a way to impact our team every single night,” Connaughton told NBATV after the game, describing himself and Bucks backup forward Bobby Portis. “It didn’t matter what it was. Sometimes we’d make shots and sometimes we’d miss shots. At the end of the day, we need to impact winning in some way. “We did it with the hard-nose stuff. We made sure we got the energy, the loose balls, the rebounds. Those are possessions that help our team win.”