Mike Brey and Notre Dame will enter some unfamiliar territory in the 2018-2019 season with six new faces on the roster.

In reality, junior guard TJ Gibbs and senior guard Rex Pflueger are the lone players with more than one season of significant experience under their belt.

Junior forward John Mooney played sparingly as a freshman before becoming more a factor last season. Senior forward Elijah Burns saw action in just 11 games (4.0 minutes on average) in his sophomore year, which followed a redshirt season, before averaging 10 minutes played in almost 30 games in 2017-2018. Junior wing Nik Djogo redshirted as a freshman before seeing action 32 games (15.7 MPG) last year while sophomore wing DJ Harvey enters year two.

After that group, Brey and company will rely on five freshmen and junior transfer Juwan Durham, who did not play a ton of minutes in his one year at Connecticut before moving on.

The inexperience is why Brey isn’t sure who will make up the starting rotation on Tuesday night in the season opener outside of Gibbs, Pflueger and Harvey.

“You have two locks in our old guards, and then it has been a revolving door,” Brey said Monday afternoon. “We have played five games if you add the Bahamas, exhibition and the scrimmage. That’s 10 halves, and we’ve started 10 different lineups … That may be who we are. If some group grabs it, great. I don’t feel we have to…It could be night to night.

“We’re trying to figure out who will finish for us. With this group, how you play in the first 36 minutes will determine if you’re one of the five finishers. That’s really where we are. It’s exciting, anxious and everything for our group tomorrow night.”

There is a possibility that one of the freshmen group — guards Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody and Dane Goodwin and forwards Nate Laszewski and Chris Doherty — could earn a start with the first four being much more likely.

“If we start a freshman, it would be the first freshman that would start the first game since Torin Francis,” Brey noted. “I guess that’s the old ‘get old, stay old’ philosophy to a tee. It also probably keeps me in a job that we haven’t had too many first game freshmen.”

Notre Dame is coming off a 76-54 exhibition win over Central State last Thursday.

“We’re still trying to get new guys comfortable and confident,” Brey said of the emphasis in practice following the exhibition. “I thought we settled for some jump shots early. Can we drive it a little bit more if we have areas to drive? Still defensive communication - anytime you’re working new faces in, young guys tend not to talk enough. Old guys in the program are better talkers. Just emphasizing some of these new faces being better communicators.”