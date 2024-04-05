Advertisement

MICHIGAN

Khalif Canty (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One of the more interesting questions in the Big Ten over the next couple of seasons will be how Sherrone Moore adjusts to being the head coach in Ann Arbor. There have already been various things he’s navigated well this offseason. But we’ll learn more when the team hits the field this fall. On the recruiting trail, Michigan doesn’t have a 2026 commitment yet but it's obviously early. I’m curious how (if at all) Moore reshapes the type of prospects the program goes after. The emphasis on the lines of scrimmage will continue under him. Expect the Wolverines to be in the mix for 2026 offensive tackles Khalif Canty and Gregory Patrick. They are also fighting for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, plus four-stars Maxwell Riley and Sam Greer. Business will pick up in a big way over the next few months for Michigan recruiting.

*****

MINNESOTA

When you think about Minnesota football there are two things that should immediately come to mind: PJ Fleck and offensive line play. Fleck’s fingerprints are all over this program. Love him or hate him, he has a clear identity for how his teams should operate. Run the ball and stop the run. It’s no surprise that Fleck’s crew has its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class from an offensive lineman. Cold Spring (Minn.) Rocori three-star offensive lineman Andrew Trout is the only prospect in the class right now. However, he’s an important building block to effectively run the ball and control the clock like Fleck wants to do. It’s also key for the Gophers to continue landing top in-state talent. Minnesota doesn’t produce a lot of top-end FBS talent. When it does, keeping them away from the other programs in the Big Ten is huge. The team has done well over the last few cycles keeping talent home. Six of the top 10 prospects stayed home in the 2023 class. Five of the top 10 prospects in the state stayed home in the 2024 cycle. We’ll see what happens in the 2025 cycle but 2026 is off to a good start.

*****

NOTRE DAME

Marcus Freeman (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Right now, the program has just one commitment in the class. That’s from three-star wide receiver Dylan Faison. That’s an early evaluation win for the Irish who didn’t offer Faison too long ago. "Honestly the main reason why I committed today was the feeling of support that the Irish community gave me and my family, and I truly believe that Notre Dame is the best option for life after sports," Faison told InsideNDSports.com. Notre Dame will be a fascinating program to track for the 2026 recruiting cycle. If the 2025 cycle is any indicator the Irish will make a strong push to get commitments early. The program has 19 verbal pledges for 2025 so it is almost done with the class. Will that trend continue for the Irish in 2026? That might become a winning formula for coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. They trust their evaluations but will still need to infuse dynamic playmakers into the program to take the next step.

*****

OHIO STATE

Chris Henry Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes are going to be near the top of the recruiting rankings every season. Coach Ryan Day’s ability to stack elite talent year after year is not matched by any other program in the Midwest. And OSU is certainly known for bringing in the best wide receivers every season. The 2026 cycle is no different. The No. 1 wide receiver for the 2026 class is five-star Chris Henry Jr. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei superstar, who committed to the Buckeyes last July, will likely keep his grip on the top spot all the way through the 2026 cycle. Ohio State will surely put other blue-chip pieces around Henry, but he’s a tremendous building block to start off the class.

*****

PENN STATE