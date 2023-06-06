Deuce Knight is one of the fastest-rising signal callers in the nation. Already ranked as the No. 1 dual threat quarterback by Rivals, Knight has a real opportunity to move up even more in the rankings after a strong and productive spring in which he took full advantage of every camp and 7-on-7 setting he was in. The athletic lefty can beat defenses with his big arm and dynamic ability. He wins in and out of the pocket, a big reason why he has emerged as a priority target for several programs in the 2025 cycle. Notre Dame and Tennessee are the two to watch at this point in his recruitment.

*****

DJ Lagway

Florida commit DJ Lagway is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen each time that he steps on the field, and he continues to progress as a passer from the pocket. He was the top QB on several boards before pledging to Billy Napier and the Gators. Already ranked as a high four-star recruit, Lagway will have the stage to advance even more between now and his senior campaign with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments on the schedule. Lagway is a huge piece to the Gators' 2024 class.

*****

Ty Hawkins

Ty Hawkins, ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the 2025 class, jumped onto recruiting radars last season when he put up gaudy numbers in the San Antonio area. The rising junior has impressive arm talent that is highlighted by his pinpoint accuracy and ability to throw from different angles and platforms. He showed that all off at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas this spring. As of late, Hawkins has seen his recruiting stock heat up even more. Ole Miss, Oregon and Oklahoma State are some of the latest to offer, with more likely on the way. He will have a strong argument as the best QB in the state for his class.

*****

Hauss Hejny (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hauss Hejny made a smooth transition from wide receiver early in his high school career to quarterback at Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex powerhouse Aledo. The TCU pledge originally committed to Duke before flipping to the hometown Horned Frogs this spring. Hejny is a speedy track star that is only scratching the surface of what he can develop into as he refines his game from the pocket. He will be going for back-to-back state titles as a starter next fall.

*****