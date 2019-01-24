In football recruiting, inroads made by Notre Dame in the “Big 3” states of California, Florida and Texas often have been highlighted the most the past 30 years, while Georgia and Louisiana are becoming more prominent now in its efforts.

Regardless, the heart and soul of Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts always center on the base areas of the Midwest and Northeast. Generally at least half of each class is going to be comprised from those bordering states or regions, including 11 of the 21 recruits who signed this February. The 2018 roster featured 31 scholarship players from Indiana and the bordering states of Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, plus the prominent Pennsylvania and New Jersey corridors in the northeast.

Because it is not simple to pry away premier prospects from prominent in-state powers in Florida, Georgia, Texas, etc., it is imperative that the Fighting Irish achieve success in their base regions when coveted prospects are there.