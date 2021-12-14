Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams join Kyle Hamilton as 2021 All-American picks

Sporting News named Mayer a second-team All-American, while the Associated Press gave him a spot on its third team. Junior running back Kyren Williams also picked up second-team honors from Sporting News as an “athlete”, while the AP named junior safety Kyle Hamilton to its second team.

In his sophomore season, Mayer set the Notre Dame single-season reception record by a tight end. His 64 catches surpassed Tyler Eifert’s 63 in 2011. That number also led all Power Five tight ends in 2021. He totaled 768 yards and five touchdowns. He ended the regular season as Notre Dame’s leader in receptions and yards.

Williams, meanwhile, became the first Notre Dame running back since Darius Walker in 2005-06 to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. This year, he ran for 1,002 yards on 204 attempts (4.9 yards per rush) and 14 touchdowns. He is also tied for second on the team with 42 catches, which led to 359 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 14 punts for 151 yards.

All told, Williams’ 17 touchdowns are tied for 14th among Football Bowl Subdivision players. The 42 catches are eighth-most by a running back. His 10.07 yards per punt return ranks 13th. He was one of five finalists for the Hornung Award, which goes to the country’s most versatile player. Houston cornerback Marcus Jones was the winner.