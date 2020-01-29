Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-4, which included a five-game winning streak from 2015-18 until Wake Forest dumped the Irish, 75-68, at Purcell Pavilion last season in the only meeting between these two teams in 2018-19.

Series Facts: Notre Dame is back at home to take on a team it has played only nine times, eight in ACC play since 2014 and once in March of 2000 when the Deacons beat the Irish in the championship game of the postseason NIT Tournament.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

This has been an interesting and difficult week for Notre Dame.

Following a hard-fought one-point loss Saturday at No. 5 Florida State, Irish head coach Mike Brey suggested in his post-game press conference that the ACC officiating crew had a hand in the defeat.

Those remarks caused the ACC to levy a public reprimand for Brey and a $20,000 fine for Notre Dame.

Defeated in 22 of his last 28 conference games, Brey’s frustration is easy to understand. Turning this program around is the more difficult task, despite the quality this season of the ACC not at the level we’re used to seeing.

Interestingly, looking at Notre Dame’s six wins during this difficult stretch, three have come against Georgia Tech, two against Boston College and one against Syracuse. The Irish are 0-22 against everybody else in the league.





WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

The Deacons have done much of their offensive work this season from the foul line. Wake Forest leads the ACC in free throw attempts (23.9 per game) and is second in free throw percentage (74.5 percent).

The Deacons have scored 24.8 percent of their points from the foul line this season, the second highest percentage nationally.

Seven-foot junior center Olivier Sarr (87) and senior guard Brandon Childress (77) rank first and second in the ACC in made free throws this season and are the only power conference teammates to each have at least 75 made freebies.

Wake Forest and Alcorn State are the only two teams in the country to have each of their top four scorers shooting at least 79 percent from the free throw line.





GAME OUTLOOK



*Playing three straight games at home seems like an advantage for a Notre Dame team hoping to string together some wins. But Purcell Pavilion has become a house of horrors for the Irish the last two seasons.

Notre Dame is winless in three ACC home games this season and has lost six straight and nine of its last 10 league games at home, dating back to last year.

If the Irish can buck recent history, rally, and beat Wake Forest tonight, Georgia Tech on Saturday, and Pittsburgh next Wednesday — three teams with a combined 10-18 league record — Notre Dame could raise their league record to 5-6 and feel much better about its prospects for the second half of the ACC season.

*Despite playing without its two-leading scorers — Childress (15.2 ppg.) and junior guard Chaundee Brown (13.3 ppg.) — Wake Forest took Virginia to overtime Sunday in its previous game, before falling 65-63.

Brown has missed the previous six games with a lower-leg injury.

Childress wore a protective boot on the Deacons bench for the Virginia game after suffering an injury to his lower left leg in practice last Thursday. The availability status tonight for each player is undetermined.





QUICK HITS:

*Wake Forest has four games this season when a pair of players posted a double-double, the most since 2009-10 when it happened seven times.

*Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb has scored 20 or more points six times this season, the most for an Irish player since star forward Bonzie Colson reached the mark eight times in 2017-18.

*Senior guard T.J. Gibbs needs only two points tonight to pass Steve Vasturia as Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer in ACC regular-season games.





QUOTEABLE:



“We got a chance to make a little move here with three at home. I love how we’re fighting. I love how we’re scratching. I love how we’re putting ourselves in position. I don’t think that will ever change.” — Brey on how these three home games against beatable opponents could give his Irish a boost in the ACC standings.