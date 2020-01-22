MEN'S HOOPS: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Preview
SYRACUSE (11-7, 4-3 ACC) vs. NOTRE DAME (11-6, 2-4)
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.
Time/TV/Internet: Tonight (7:00 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN2, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989
Line: Notre Dame -4.5 (142 ov/und)
Prediction: Syracuse 70, Notre Dame 68
Game Note Links:
Syracuse … Notre Dame
Series Facts: After enjoying a needed week off — its longest break of the ACC season — Notre Dame returns to action at home tonight against Syracuse for the second regular-season matchup between these two teams in three weeks.
In the first meeting on Jan. 4 — a game at Syracuse that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties — the Irish trailed 84-81 with 1:33 remaining before outscoring the Orange 7-3 down the stretch to steal the win.
The Orange lead the all-time series 29-22 and have won eight of the last 12 meetings.
Syracuse claimed a 72-62 victory over the Irish last season at Purcell Pavilion, the only meeting between these two teams in 2018-19.
NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW
*In the same way Irish sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb scored 20 of his career-high 25-points in the second half of a 78-74 win at Georgia Tech last time out for Notre Dame, Hubb showcased similar heroics in meeting No. 1 against Syracuse.
After picking up a taunting technical late in the game that helped the Orange to a 76-72 lead with 5:30 remaining, Hubb made amends with two clutch three-pointers and two game-clinching free throws on a one-and-one situation with 18.1 seconds left in the game.
At the time, Hubb had tied his career high with 22 points on 6-of-12 three-point shooting and added nine assists.
*While clawing back into any kind of ACC relevance seemed unlikely when Notre Dame dropped to 1-4 in league play after the tough 67-64 loss at home to Louisville on Jan. 11, a glance at the league standings provides some future hope.
Heading into games tonight, 10 of the 15 ACC teams carry between two and four wins in conference play, creating a massive logjam in the middle of the ACC standings and giving Notre Dame plenty of hope and plenty of time to climb the league ladder.
SYRACUSE OVERVIEW
The Orange look tonight to continue its ACC road success.
Syracuse, now 3-0 on the road this season, extended its road win streak by defeating Virginia Tech, 71-69, last Saturday.
Syracuse sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim, son of legendary Orange coach Jim Boeheim, scored a career-high 26 points in that game, including a stretch in the second half where he scored 18 straight points for the Orange.
That performance helped Boeheim earn ACC co-Player of the Week honors after averaging 24 points in two Syracuse wins.
Boeheim scored a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting in the first meeting with Notre Dame.
GAME OUTLOOK
What to do for an encore?
These two teams displayed one of the most well-played and entertaining games of the entire college basketball season in their first meeting. Syracuse and Notre Dame both went 15-of-31 three-point shooting and combined for 46 assists against only 20 turnovers.
Expect some similar statistics tonight as Irish head coach Mike Brey has recently found some offensive spark with a four-guard lineup that features a heavier dose of sharpshooting sophomore guard Dane Goodwin in favor of the interior presence provided by 6-11 forward Juwan Durham.
Using this lineup the last eight minutes last week in a 78-74 win at Georgia Tech, Notre Dame scored at least one point on its final eight possessions and held on for a much-needed victory.
Brey explained the obvious downside to this lineup tweak comes defensively. The upside is more room to roam for sharpshooting guards Hubb and T.J. Gibbs, which in turn, clears the post for standout forward John Mooney to better operate in.
“We’re just going to live with that,” Brey said of the offensive-defensive tradeoff, “because we feel we are going to get our dividends on the offensive end with those matchups and hold our own more often than not on the defensive end.”
This offensive tweak also sparked an 11-1 run to start the second half against Louisville that put Notre Dame back into a game the Cardinals led by 16 points in the first half.
With the Irish turning more to small ball, expect another barrage of three-balls tonight — Notre Dame is second in the ACC with 9.9 made threes per game, Syracuse is third at 9.4.
QUICK HITS:
*A win tonight for Notre Dame would mark the first time the Irish have swept a home-and-home series against Syracuse in the same season since 1996-97 when both were members of the Big East Conference.
*Gibbs entered the gym briefly Monday, wrapped in his warm winter clothes, before being sent home before practice to rest with a touch of the flu. Brey insisted Gibbs would be full-go tonight.
*While Syracuse is 3-0 on the road so far this ACC season, Notre Dame is 0-2 at home, losing to Boston College and Louisville. Dating back to last season, Notre Dame has lost five straight and seven of its last eight games at Purcell Pavilion in league play.
QUOTEABLE:
“We keep getting to this crossroads, and we haven’t been able to get over the hump yet. It would be really powerful to sweep (Syracuse). They’ve been playing really well. Can we take this next step and tack a couple together? It would be a big night for us, no question.” — Brey on trying to win consecutive ACC games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
----
