SYRACUSE (11-7, 4-3 ACC) vs. NOTRE DAME (11-6, 2-4) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Time/TV/Internet: Tonight (7:00 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN2, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Line: Notre Dame -4.5 (142 ov/und) Prediction: Syracuse 70, Notre Dame 68 Game Note Links:

Syracuse … Notre Dame

Notre Dame has lost five straight and seven of its last eight games at Purcell Pavilion in league play. (USA Today/Sports)

Series Facts: After enjoying a needed week off — its longest break of the ACC season — Notre Dame returns to action at home tonight against Syracuse for the second regular-season matchup between these two teams in three weeks. In the first meeting on Jan. 4 — a game at Syracuse that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties — the Irish trailed 84-81 with 1:33 remaining before outscoring the Orange 7-3 down the stretch to steal the win. The Orange lead the all-time series 29-22 and have won eight of the last 12 meetings. Syracuse claimed a 72-62 victory over the Irish last season at Purcell Pavilion, the only meeting between these two teams in 2018-19.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW *In the same way Irish sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb scored 20 of his career-high 25-points in the second half of a 78-74 win at Georgia Tech last time out for Notre Dame, Hubb showcased similar heroics in meeting No. 1 against Syracuse. After picking up a taunting technical late in the game that helped the Orange to a 76-72 lead with 5:30 remaining, Hubb made amends with two clutch three-pointers and two game-clinching free throws on a one-and-one situation with 18.1 seconds left in the game. At the time, Hubb had tied his career high with 22 points on 6-of-12 three-point shooting and added nine assists. *While clawing back into any kind of ACC relevance seemed unlikely when Notre Dame dropped to 1-4 in league play after the tough 67-64 loss at home to Louisville on Jan. 11, a glance at the league standings provides some future hope. Heading into games tonight, 10 of the 15 ACC teams carry between two and four wins in conference play, creating a massive logjam in the middle of the ACC standings and giving Notre Dame plenty of hope and plenty of time to climb the league ladder.

SYRACUSE OVERVIEW The Orange look tonight to continue its ACC road success. Syracuse, now 3-0 on the road this season, extended its road win streak by defeating Virginia Tech, 71-69, last Saturday. Syracuse sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim, son of legendary Orange coach Jim Boeheim, scored a career-high 26 points in that game, including a stretch in the second half where he scored 18 straight points for the Orange. That performance helped Boeheim earn ACC co-Player of the Week honors after averaging 24 points in two Syracuse wins. Boeheim scored a team-high 23 points on 7-of-12 three-point shooting in the first meeting with Notre Dame.