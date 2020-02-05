PITTSBURGH (14-8; 5-6 ACC) vs. NOTRE DAME (13-8; 4-6) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.

Time/TV/Internet: Today (6:30 p.m., EST); Available on the ACC Network, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989

Line: Notre Dame -6 (138.5 over/under)

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Pittsburgh 62

Game Note Links: Pittsburgh … Notre Dame

Series Facts: In what will be the 66th meeting between these two schools — making this the seventh longest rivalry all-time for Notre Dame men’s basketball — the Irish narrowly lead this series, 34-31, which dates all the back to 1927. Through the 1920s and 1930s, these two routinely played twice a year in a home-and-home arrangement.

The series became sporadic after 1938 but was renewed on a regular basis in 1996 when both teams were members of the Big East Conference, and then revived again in 2014 when these two reunited again as ACC foes. The Irish have won three of the last four meetings but dropped the only game between the two last season, a 56-53 Panther win in Pittsburgh.

Irish senior guard Rex Pflueger and the Irish have scored 80 points in four straight games. (USA Today/Sports)

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW *After muddling along offensively earlier this season, routinely scoring only in the 60s, the Irish have scored at least 80 points in four straight games, and at least 75 points in five straight with three wins in those five. Irish head coach Mike Brey traditionally builds his team around efficient and high-powered offenses, and after the sluggish start, Notre Dame is playing its best offensive basketball of the season. The 80-72 win Saturday over Georgia Tech marked only the second time since Notre Dame joined the ACC in 2013-14 that it scored at least 80 points in four straight conference games. Brey’s Irish also hit the 80 mark four consecutive times during the 2016-17 season. *The recent scoring surge from Notre Dame — it has averaged 82.8 points the last five games — has moved the Irish up to second in the ACC in scoring at 76.8 points per game, trailing only Duke (83.4 ppg). The hope tonight is to use this rejuvenated offense to beat an offensively challenged Pitt team and give the Irish their first three-game winning streak in ACC play since January of 2018.