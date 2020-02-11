These two programs also played six times between 1981-92 before Bennett and Brey arrived, with Virginia winning five of those.

The lone victory for Brey against Bennett came in the quarterfinal round of the 2017 ACC Tournament, a victory that helped propel Notre Dame to the conference championship game where it lost against Duke.

Bennett also went 2-0 against Brey’s Irish while the former was the head coach at Washington State.

Brey is only 1-7 against Virginia under Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett , including a 60-54 loss at Charlottesville last season in a game the Irish played well but came up short for their second straight loss to Virginia.

Series Facts: At 15-7 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, this isn’t last year’s Virginia team — which went 35-3 and won the national championship — but the Cavaliers remain the biggest thorn for Irish head coach Mike Brey during his 20 years coaching the Irish.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

*Notre Dame’s 80-point scoring streak came to an end Sunday against Clemson, though the Irish still pulled out a grinding 61-57 road victory over the Tigers for a fourth straight win.

The winning streak moved Notre Dame from the bottom of the ACC standings into a crowded middle of the pack.

And with a lighter stretch-run schedule beginning later this month, plenty of opportunity remains for the Irish to make even more upward movement in the 15-team league, especially if it can steal another road win tonight.

*With averages of 16.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, Irish senior forward John Mooney remains on pace to join Tim Duncan of Wake Forest (1996-97) and Blake Griffin of Oklahoma (2008-09) as the only Division I college players since 1992 to average at least 15 points and 13 rebounds in a season.





VIRGINIA OVERVIEW

*Staying true to its defensive identity, Virginia ranks first in the nation in scoring defense (51.7) and field-goal percentage defense (36.3). Perhaps more importantly against an Irish team reliant on three-point shooting, the Cavaliers are 27th nationally defending the arc (29.4).

*At or near the top of the AP Top 25 poll all of last season, Virginia fell out of the poll earlier this month for the first time since November of 2017, ending its streak of 46 straight weeks in the national rankings. The Cavaliers did receive some top-25 votes this week.





GAME OUTLOOK

*Much was made the last couple of weeks of Notre Dame scoring 80 points or more in five straight ACC games for the first time since it joined the conference in 2013-14.

The string was broken Sunday in the win over Clemson and don’t expect another streak to begin tonight.

Virginia has already held 10 opponents this season to fewer than 50 points, and it has won all 10 of those games. For his coaching career, Bennett is 122-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points.

*Something will have to give tonight. Notre Dame ranks second in ACC games in scoring, averaging 76.0 points a game while Virginia easily ranks first in the league in scoring defense, allowing only 54.3 points a game, more than 10 points better than anyone else in the conference.





QUICK HITS

*Virginia has limited Notre Dame to 58 points or fewer in seven of the last nine meetings between these two.

*The Irish continue to rank first in the nation in fewest turnovers at 9.9 per game and seventh in assists at 17.2 per game, making the Irish the country’s runaway leader with a 1.74 assist-turnover ratio.

*Fifth-year Irish senior Rex Pflueger enters tonight having played in 131 career games at Notre Dame, putting the veteran captain well ahead of pace to eclipse the career record 139 appearances set by former Irish guard Pat Connaughton (2011-15).





QUOTEABLE: “We’re all within striking distance. If we can keep plugging along, picking some off, we can be right there.” — Brey of his team’s February push for some March Madness hope.