NOTRE DAME (10-4, 1-2 ACC) vs. NC STATE (10-4, 1-2) Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C. Time/TV/Internet: Today (7 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN2, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Line: NC State -4 (148 ov/und) Prediction: NC State 75, Notre Dame 73 Series Facts: Not exactly a proud rivalry, the Wolfpack lead the all-time series 8-6. These two teams played six consecutive years through the late 1970s and early 1980s, then had one game in Indianapolis in 2005, and have since played seven times as ACC foes since 2014. The Irish have won four of the seven conference meetings. NC State has won two straight in the series, including a 77-73 victory at Purcell Pavilion last season.

Notre Dame looks to build off its win Saturday at Syracuse and move to 2-2 in ACC play. (USA Today/Sports)

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW Apologies for sounding somewhat redundant but the efficiency and smarts Notre Dame is playing with is worth another mention. The Irish are the only Division I team to lead the nation in four major statistical categories: assists-turnover ratio (1.96); fewest turnovers per game (9.6); fewest total turnovers this season (134); and fewest fouls committed per game (11.6). In addition, Notre Dame is the only ACC team with three players ranked in the top five of the league in assist-turnover ratio. Irish senior Rex Pflueger is third (2.48), senior guard T.J. Gibbs is fourth (3.19) and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb is fifth (2.25). All three Irish players also rank in the top 25 among major conference players in this important category.