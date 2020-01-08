MEN'S HOOPS: Notre Dame vs. NC State Preview
NOTRE DAME (10-4, 1-2 ACC) vs. NC STATE (10-4, 1-2)
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.
Time/TV/Internet: Today (7 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN2, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989
Line: NC State -4 (148 ov/und)
Prediction: NC State 75, Notre Dame 73
Series Facts: Not exactly a proud rivalry, the Wolfpack lead the all-time series 8-6.
These two teams played six consecutive years through the late 1970s and early 1980s, then had one game in Indianapolis in 2005, and have since played seven times as ACC foes since 2014. The Irish have won four of the seven conference meetings.
NC State has won two straight in the series, including a 77-73 victory at Purcell Pavilion last season.
NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW
Apologies for sounding somewhat redundant but the efficiency and smarts Notre Dame is playing with is worth another mention.
The Irish are the only Division I team to lead the nation in four major statistical categories: assists-turnover ratio (1.96); fewest turnovers per game (9.6); fewest total turnovers this season (134); and fewest fouls committed per game (11.6).
In addition, Notre Dame is the only ACC team with three players ranked in the top five of the league in assist-turnover ratio. Irish senior Rex Pflueger is third (2.48), senior guard T.J. Gibbs is fourth (3.19) and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb is fifth (2.25).
All three Irish players also rank in the top 25 among major conference players in this important category.
NC STATE OVERVIEW
Averaging 16.1 points per game, senior Wolfpack guard C.J. Bryce leads arguably the most balanced scoring attack in the ACC.
Five NC State players are averaging in double figures this season.
Bryce, a versatile four-position type player, also averages 6.8 rebounds per game, making him one of the most difficult match-ups in the league. Bryce is shooting nearly 60 percent at home this season.
GAME OUTLOOK
With an added emphasis on pushing the ball up-court after defensive rebounds, Notre Dame is finding cleaner looks, better shooting and increased scoring.
Irish head coach Mike Brey said after his team’s early-season shooting struggles that for this group to survive in ACC play, it must make at least 10 three-pointers per game.
Brey’s edict has gradually taken hold. After making 49 threes in its last four games, Notre Dame enters tonight tied for first in the ACC with 10.3 made three-pointers per game.
One important personnel note, Brey said that Pflueger suffered a bone bruise in his knee Saturday when the Irish team captain collided with a Syracuse player.
The injury will not require surgery but will make Pflueger’s availability a game-time decision tonight and perhaps for the foreseeable future.
Both Notre Dame and NC State help to define the parity — or is it mediocrity — within the ACC so far this season, adding to the importance of this game.
The winner will level its record at 2-2 in league play while the loser will drop to 1-3.
A conference accustomed to having six or more teams ranked in the top-25 features only four this week: Duke (2), Florida State (10), Louisville (13) and Virginia (18).
QUICK HITS:
*After scoring 88 points against Syracuse — Notre Dame’s highest-scoring output in an ACC game since a 96-85 win over Boston College in February of 2018 — Brey challenged his team to score 90 points tonight against NC State.
*Hitting that scoring mark will be critical. The Wolfpack rank second in the ACC and 27th nationally in scoring at 80.2 points per game. NC State is 8-1 this season when it scores at least 80 points.
*After tallying 28 points and 14 rebounds against Syracuse, Irish senior forward John Mooney enters this game as the reigning ACC Player of the Week, his second such honor already this season. Mooney leads the Irish in both scoring (15.6) and rebounding (13.5) — the latter of which also leads the nation.
QUOTEABLE:
“When we get misses and run, we’re throwing ahead and making plays early so you don’t have to play against a set defense, especially ball-pressure. NC State has the ability to do that.” — Coach Brey on staying out of a grinding half-court slugfest type of game tonight.