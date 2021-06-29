Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2022 Commitments

Get to know the class of 2022 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2022 class. (AP)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Commitment Date: June 26, 2021 Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High class of 2022 offensive linemanAshton Craig participated in Notre Dame’s prospect camp June 15. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn had a close eye on the 6-5, 275-pounder. They were impressed with Craig and offered him a scholarship one week later. Craig officially visited Notre Dame during the weekend of June 25-27 and announced his decision to pick the Irish will on campus for his official. Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Duke, Iowa State and Wake Forest also offered him scholarship. He held a handful of non-Power Five offers as well, including Ivy League schools. Notre Dame is recruiting Craig as an interior offensive lineman and will likely play center for the Irish. Links In-State OL Ashton Craig Commits To Notre Dame Football 10 Things To Know: OL Ashton Craig Picks Notre Dame Junior Highlights