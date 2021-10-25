Massive DL target Anthony Lucas analyzes Notre Dame visit
Notre Dame offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral’s Anthony Lucas, the nation’s No. 7 strong-side defensive end and No. 80 overall player per Rivals, in July 2020, and defensive line coach Mike Elston and Co. have worked hard to get the talented prospect in their 2022 class.
The Fighting Irish staff hosted the 6-5, 275-pounder for an official visit for the summer, and they made sure that he returned to campus for a game day experience. That trip took place this past weekend when Notre Dame knocked off USC 31-16.
“It was a great trip; I loved it,” Lucas told BlueandGold.com. “The environment was great. It was a little cold, but that’s because I was sitting in the stands and not on the field playing.
“I did everything I needed to do during my last visit over the summer, but I finally experienced what a game day was like, and I met with the athletic director and talked to the coaches.”
