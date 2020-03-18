Landon Tengwall has 30 offers from national powerhouses across the country and the four-star offensive lineman can basically go wherever he wants. Ranked as the fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 27 nationally, Tengwall has potential to become a five-star in the 2021 recruiting class, especially after a strong performance at the Under Armour Future 50 event this offseason. Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the most sought-after offensive tackles in the country will land. MORE: Making the Case: Troy Stellato



THE SITUATION

As Tengwall’s recruitment took form in the last few months, the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout put Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State ahead of others and basically had those three schools as his favorites. But in the last few weeks, the Irish and the Nittany Lions emerged as the top schools and a decision could be coming soon. Because of the NCAA’s delay on on-campus visits, Tengwall might have to wait later in the spring to see both schools one more time and then make his commitment, but it should happen relatively soon. The high four-star prospect who’s rated as the second-best player in the Maryland state rankings behind only four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine, Tengwall has quickly developed a great relationship with Penn State’s new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Tengwall also has a great bond with Notre Dame position coach Jeff Quinn. Both head coaches have definitely made a big impression as well. It feels like Penn State has the edge - especially after recent visits to Happy Valley - but Notre Dame is definitely right in this and the Irish have a tremendous history of producing elite offensive linemen especially in recent recruiting cycles.

THE CASE FOR PENN STATE

“Penn State has been the favorite with Tengwall for a few months now. Not only has he visited the school more than any other, but his relationship with Trautwein has been strong from the start. I know his family is also really high on James Franklin. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t end up a Nittany Lion.” - Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

THE CASE FOR NOTRE DAME

“The top three in Tengwall's recruitment had been Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State for about a year, and in recent months, the Wolverines faded away and Maryland started to get back into the equation.

"But the Irish and Nittany Lions have always been ahead of the pack, and it's not surprising to see his new top two. Visits being shut down for the next month really hurts Notre Dame as he had two visits set up in that timeframe, but he's still looking to get back to South Bend before making a decision. Penn State should be considered the leader right now, but don't count out Notre Dame.” - Mike Singer, BlueandGold.com

THE VERDICT