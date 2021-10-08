Major Everhart to TCU; what’s next at WR for Notre Dame in 2022?
There are times where a prospect who Notre Dame had offered commits to another school, but the Irish staff had “cooled” on their pursuit of that player.
That was not the case when Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa’s Major Everhart made his pledge to TCU Oct. 7. Notre Dame hosted the 5-11, 175-pound speedster for an official visit in September and worked for his pledge, but the allure of staying in-state was too strong. After an unofficial visit to TCU last weekend, Everhart sided with the Horned Frogs.
This begs the question: Where does Notre Dame go from here in the 2022 recruiting class at wide receiver? To start, one must remember what Notre Dame already has committed and how we got here.
Going into the summer, Notre Dame’s main priority wide receiver recruits were Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s CJ Williams, Vancouver (Wash.) Union’s Tobias Merriweather, Katy (Texas) High’s Nicholas Anderson and Ponchatoula (La.) High’s Amorion Walker. Notre Dame’s lone commitment at receiver entering June was from Walker.
