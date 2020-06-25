Mailbag: Has Notre Dame Handled Recruiting Well During The Pandemic?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on how Notre Dame has handled recruiting during the pandemic, running back targets, a 2022 prospect in Chicago and more.
Did ND do enough during the COVID-19 months of feb-may relative to other teams, or was that mishandled? A lot of top-flight recruits chose other schools during that timeframe. — Hond
People seem to always remember the recruiting misses more than they do the recruiting wins. Notre Dame landed five new high school commitments since the coronavirus dead period began in March, and three of those recruits had never been on a recruiting trip in South Bend before.
Notre Dame also added graduate transfers in running back Trevor Speights and cornerback Nick McCloud, who had also never visited.
