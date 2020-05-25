Mailbag: Breaking Down Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting In 2022
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on running back recruiting in 2022, the Irish's chances with Rivals100 tight end Thomas Fidone and more.
Any insights on ‘22 and beyond with the approach to recruiting one guy with the public thought of “all in” again (Shipley), or are they going to spread out the attack? — irishsportsfan
It’s hard to say what will happen at running back in the next class because there are so many variables left for the 2021 class. For example, it’s still possible that Notre Dame takes two high school backs in this class, which I’d imagine would rule out taking two in 2022.
They very may well also add Stanford graduate transfer back Trevor Speights, who has two years of eligibility, is another part of the equation too. Who will emerge this fall on the running back room and will there be any transfers? Again, these are more variables. Having spring practices would’ve helped the Irish staff get another look at its running back room and see who’s ready to take the next step.
