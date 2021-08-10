Lucky Charms: Where Notre Dame Stands With Targets In 2023 Rivals250
Rivals unveiled its first Rivals250 national rankings list for the 2023 class on Tuesday. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer runs down where the Irish stand with those prospects.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
Because of the high amount of players Notre Dame is after in the rankings, we'll run a part two on Wednesday and part three on Thursday.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.