Lucky Charms: What's Left For Notre Dame In The 2022 Class?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame has 21 commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. How many prospects can they still add? What are the positions the Irish are looking to add recruits at? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it down.
Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.