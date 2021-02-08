 Lucky Charms: Updates On Key Four-Star Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Targets
football

Lucky Charms: Updates On Key Four-Star Notre Dame Targets

Notre Dame is a big contender for four-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
A pair of offensive line targets trimming down their lists, a linebacker offer to report and a pass catcher from Georgia including the Irish in his top list are the topics BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer wrote about in Monday night's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

{{ article.author_name }}